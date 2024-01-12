The Police Command in Lagos, on Friday, arrested four suspected armed robbers terrorising Ikorodu and its environs.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued to newsmen in Lagos.

Hundeyin said that the suspects were arrested by the CP’s Tactical Squad on Thursday at about 1.00 a.m. through credible information.

Hundeyin said that the suspects, who also belong to Eiye Confraternity, were arrested at the Ginti area of Elepe in Ikorodu.

“The following exhibits were recovered from them: three English double barrel guns, one pump action gun, one reining model 700 rifle, one locally- made pistol and 69 RDS of AK-47 live ammunition

“Others are 68 RDS of live cartridges, five RDS of 7.62 live ammunition, one Beretta pistol magazine, four battle axes, three daggers, five cutlasses, one digger, one police camouflage.

“Also one face mask, one Lexus 300 SUV, one Volvo wagon XC-70, one POS machine were recovered,” he said.

Hundeyin said that investigation into their operations had begun.

