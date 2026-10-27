Police arrest 24-year-old man with pistol, two live cartridges in Lagos

A 24-year-old man, Lukman Sanni, has been arrested by the police in Lagos State with a locally made pistol and two live cartridges.

The suspect was reportedly arrested by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command during a stop-and-search exercise at Iyana Isashi.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Abimbola Adebisi, confirmed the arrest and recovery in a statement made available to Tribune Online.

Adebisi said, “As part of its sustained efforts to combat illegal possession and trafficking of firearms and other criminal activities across the state, operatives of the command have arrested one Lukman Sanni, ‘m’, 24 years, suspected of conveying illegal firearms, during a stop-and-search operation at Iyana Isashi, Lagos State.”

She added, “A search conducted on him led to the recovery of a locally made pistol, two (2) live cartridges and a suspected charm.”

The police spokesperson said preliminary investigations were ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the possession and intended delivery of the recovered firearm and ammunition.

She added that the suspect was in custody and was providing information to aid the investigation.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, CP Tijani Fatai, reiterated the command’s commitment to combating illegal possession of firearms, arms trafficking, cultism and other criminal activities across the state.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities to the police, noting that credible information from the public remained vital to maintaining peace and security.