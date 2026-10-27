Delta govt extends clinical health workers’ retirement age to 65

The Delta State Government has said clinical health workers seeking to benefit from the extension of the retirement age from 60 to 65 years must apply six months before attaining the statutory retirement age and undergo medical fitness assessments.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Joseph Onojaeme, gave the clarification on Tuesday in Asaba, explaining that the extension was not automatic and would be granted only to eligible personnel who met the stipulated requirements.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori had earlier approved the extension as part of efforts to retain experienced healthcare professionals and strengthen service delivery amid the growing migration of skilled workers abroad.

Onojaeme said the application process and medical assessments were necessary to ensure that officers seeking to remain in service beyond the age of 60 were physically fit to discharge their duties.

He explained that the policy covered several professional cadres in the health sector, including medical officers, nursing officers, pharmacists, dental officers, community health officers, assistant radiographers, speech therapists, dietitians, optometrists and relevant technical personnel.

According to him, the measure was expected to help the state retain experienced personnel, preserve institutional knowledge and address manpower challenges confronting the healthcare system.

The commissioner noted that the continued departure of skilled health professionals had placed pressure on healthcare delivery, making it necessary for the government to explore measures to encourage experienced workers to remain in service.

He said the extension would provide an opportunity for qualified personnel to contribute their expertise for an additional five years, subject to the approved conditions.

On the state’s preparedness against Ebola, Onojaeme reassured residents that no case of the disease had been recorded in Delta State.

He said the government had intensified preventive measures and was strengthening the capacity of health personnel to respond promptly to any suspected outbreak.

The commissioner disclosed that health officers were undergoing training, while the government was procuring protective equipment to safeguard healthcare workers and improve emergency response.

He urged residents to remain calm and support public health efforts, stressing that the government was taking steps to protect the population against potential health threats.

Onojaeme said the retirement policy and measures to strengthen Ebola preparedness reflected the government’s commitment to improving the health system, retaining skilled personnel and protecting residents from public health emergencies.