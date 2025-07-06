PMI Sub-Saharan Africa explores project delivery in China

Project Management Institute (PMI) Sub-Saharan Africa has announced plans to lead a contingent of African government officials and corporate executives on a strategic visit to China, one of the world’s most prolific project execution powerhouses, to examine the country’s approach to talent development, large-scale project delivery, and organisational agility.

The delegation, the institute says, will engage with some of China’s most prominent companies, and universities, to gain a first-hand view of the systems, culture, and discipline that underpin China’s extraordinary speed and scale in delivery.

The delegation will also participate in the China PMO Symposium, attend high-level business-to-business roundtables, and meet with the China International Talent Exchange Foundation (CITEF), PMI’s government agency partner in China.

PMI’s Managing Director for Sub-Saharan Africa, George Asamani described the planned visit as an opportunity to observe a country that has built a global reputation for delivery.

“China’s project execution capability was developed from scratch, driven by strategic intent, institutional discipline, and long-term investment in capacity building and professional certification. It is a powerful case study in how project management, when embedded at every level, becomes a national competitive advantage,” he added.

The delegation, which will comprise senior executives from sectors critical to Africa’s growth, and others, will be going on a trip, centred on knowledge- sharing and exposure.

“This exchange offers an opportunity to share experiences, foster mutual understanding, and reaffirm project management’s global relevance as a driver of progress,” said the Managing Director of PMI China, Bob Chen.

