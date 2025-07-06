Lagos: Eight die, eight others injured in early Sunday accident in Badagry

A commercial bus driver, his conductor, and six other passengers lost their lives in a fatal accident early Sunday in the Badagry area of Lagos State.

Eight other passengers in the 16-seater commercial bus, who were initially trapped in the mangled vehicle, were rescued by men of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, and the Nigerian Army.

The incident occurred after the Mazda 16-seater commercial bus had a head-on collision with a DAF truck at Atura bus stop in Badagry.

The spokesperson for LASTMA, Taofiq Adebayo, confirmed the early morning accident in a statement signed by him.

Adebayo, while confirming the death, said, “The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) profoundly regrets to announce a grievous and fatal road traffic collision which occurred today at Atura Bus Stop, inbound Badagry, involving a 16-seater commercial Mazda bus, registration number KJA 811 YF, and a DAF truck, marked T1 4636 LA.

The tragic accident instantly claimed the lives of eight passengers, including the driver of the ill-fated bus and his conductor, casting a somber pall over the Badagry axis and leaving the community in profound mourning and collective grief.”

The LASTMA image maker also continued that, “LASTMA operatives, in concert with personnel from the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), the Nigeria Police Force (Morogbo Division), and the 244 Battalion of the Nigerian Army (Ibereko Barracks), swiftly launched a coordinated rescue operation at the accident scene.

Their timely intervention led to the successful extraction of eight surviving passengers, all of whom sustained varying degrees of trauma.

These casualties were immediately evacuated to the General Hospital in Badagry via an FRSC vehicle for critical medical attention.”

According to him, “Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the commercial bus lost control while navigating at a perilously high speed, leading to a catastrophic collision with a DAF truck.

The resultant impact was described as cataclysmic, leaving little chance for evasion or survival for several occupants of the bus.”

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, who visited the crash site to personally evaluate the situation, extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for divine fortitude to help them withstand the immeasurable and irreplaceable loss.

The LASTMA boss described the crash as a “heart-wrenching incident” and also said that it “is a painful reminder of the fragility of life and the urgent need for all road users to embrace caution.”

He solemnly stated that, “No journey should end in such tragedy. May the Almighty grant the deceased eternal rest and console those left behind.”

He further extended warm wishes for a swift and full recovery to the surviving victims still undergoing treatment.

Mr. Bakare-Oki issued a stern admonition to commercial and heavy-duty vehicle operators, urging them to eschew excessive speeding, adhere strictly to safety protocols, and ensure regular maintenance of their vehicles to avoid unnecessary fatalities.

