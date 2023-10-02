The Mwaghavul Development Association (MDA) has commended security agencies in Plateau State, especially Operation Save Haven (OPSH), for their proactive steps in preventing the alleged killing of Ardo of Panyam, Alhaji Adamu Idris Gabdo, from snowballing into a crisis.
In a statement signed by the National President of the Association Chief Joseph Gwankat, the MDA said it will remain indebted to these security agencies whose interventions have significantly led to the de-escalation of tension in Mangu Local Government Area and the securing of lives and properties.
The association enjoined the people of the Mangu local government to allow the security agencies to do a thorough investigation to unravel the circumstances behind the alleged killing of Ardo.
“For fairness and justice, we urge the security agencies to dig further into the sporadic killings that are still going on in the area, especially the killing of three (3) young men, Panshak Peter, Ishaku Zumuk, and Yakubu Sokyes, in Panyam and Pushit axis in the wake of what took place recently.
“The Mwaghavul Development Association (MDA) hereby calls on our people to remain calm while the investigation lasts”.
It appealed to women and youths in the area to refrain from further blockage of major highways, which is detrimental to free passage and socio-economic activities of the local government and the state.
The Association expressed its heartfelt appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinibu, the Chief of Defense Staff, the Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Air Staff, and the Inspector General of Police for their prompt response to the Save Our Souls (SOS) request to them by the Governor of Plateau State, Barr Caleb Manasseh Mutfwan, since the crisis erupted in April.
It is therefore assured that the people of the area will continue to lend support to any effort aimed at ensuring lasting and sustainable peace not only in Mwaghavul land but in the entire state as a whole.
