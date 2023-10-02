The Mwaghavul Development Association (MDA) has commended security agencies in Plateau State, especially Operation Save Haven (OPSH), for their proactive steps in preventing the alleged killing of Ardo of Panyam, Alhaji Adamu Idris Gabdo, from snowballing into a crisis. In a statement signed by the National President of the Association Chief Joseph Gwankat, the MDA said it will remain indebted to these security agencies whose interventions have significantly led to the de-escalation of tension in Mangu Local Government Area and the securing of lives and properties.

The association enjoined the people of the Mangu local government to allow the security agencies to do a thorough investigation to unravel the circumstances behind the alleged killing of Ardo.