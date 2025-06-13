Plateau, Imo ALGON chairmen hail Mutfwang, Uzodinma’s commitment to democratic devt

The Chairmen of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Plateau and Imo States have extended warm felicitations to Governors Caleb Mutfwang and Hope Uzodinma, respectively, for their commitment to democratic ideals and grassroots development.

In separate democracy celebration messages, the local government leaders hailed the governors for strengthening democratic governance, fostering inclusive leadership, and delivering tangible development across their respective states, despite numerous challenges.

In a statement signed by Hon. Engr. Ikenna Adikibe, Executive Chairman of Oru West Local Government Area and Chairman of Imo ALGON, the group, praised Governor Hope Uzodinma for what it described as transformative and inclusive leadership in Imo State.

“Your exemplary leadership has transformed the fortunes of Imo State,” Adikibe declared. “We commend your sense of inclusion, which has increased citizen participation, transparency, and accountability in governance.”

According to him, Uzodinma’s policy thrust has significantly empowered local governments to better address community-specific needs. “Your policy direction has enabled local governments to address unique community needs, empowering underprivileged groups, women, youth, and minority communities,” he noted.

Adikibe further praised the governor’s efforts in strengthening democracy at the grassroots, particularly in ensuring the integrity of local elections and promoting community ownership of government initiatives. “We appreciate your commitment to grassroots democracy,” he stated, adding that ALGON in Imo would “remain loyal and accountable to our people, working together with you to build a stronger and more resilient democracy.”

Similarly, Hon. Anani Hamisu Mohammed, Chairman of ALGON Plateau State Chapter and the National Publicity Secretary of the association, lauded Governor Caleb Mutfwang for demonstrating purposeful leadership across the 17 local government areas of Plateau State.

“Your leadership has elevated Plateau State to new heights,” he stated, listing achievements across key sectors including education, infrastructure, health, economy, agriculture, security, and employment.

According to him, the Mutfwang administration has improved infrastructure and access to quality education, enhanced public facilities, and upgraded healthcare services. He also noted significant strides in the economic sector, with job creation strategies, an improved business environment, and agricultural development aimed at food security.

On the pressing issue of security, Mohammed commended the governor’s peace-building initiatives and proactive measures to protect lives and property. “Your administration’s commitment to addressing security challenges and promoting development has yielded significant results, making Plateau State a safer and more prosperous place,” he said.

He also praised the synergy between the state and local governments, citing the governor’s inclusive decision-making process, which has built trust between government and citizens. “We commend your local government-friendly approach,” he added.

Mohammed concluded by aligning Plateau ALGON’s appreciation with the federal government’s broader agenda, saying, “We appreciate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ that supports local governments and pray for a brighter future.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

