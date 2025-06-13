Food security: Agric ministry goes spiritual, invokes God for assistance

All hope seems to be lost in the efforts to achieve food security, as the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security embarks on a prayer session to seek God’s assistance.

In a memo circular signed by the Director of Human Resource Management, Mrs Adedayo Modupe O., the ministry called on all staff members to participate in a series of solemn prayer sessions aimed at seeking divine guidance and protection as the ministry supports the government’s efforts to achieve national food security.

The circular invited all Directors, Deputy Directors, Assistant Directors, Value Chain Desk Officers, and staff of the ministry to gather for collective prayers under the theme: “Divine Intervention for Protection and National Development.”

The sessions are scheduled to take place in Conference Hall “B” at the ministry’s headquarters in Area 11, Abuja, from 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, June 16, 23, and 30, 2025.

Staff members have been requested to attend in a state of fasting, as the ministry seeks spiritual strength and alignment in its mission to ensure food availability and agricultural sustainability across Nigeria.

As journalists questioned why the ministry would be embarking on a prayer session instead of taking action to achieve food security, the Director of Human Resources of the ministry issued another statement postponing the prayer session:

“I am directed to inform all staff that the prayer sessions scheduled to commence on Monday has been postponed till further notice. All staff should kindly take note,” the statement reads.

