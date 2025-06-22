Philanthropist facilitates release of couple, seven inmates from Kwara prisons

An anonymous zakat (Islamic charity) payer has facilitated the freedom of nine inmates from two correctional facilities in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The Tribune gathered that six of the inmates were freed from Oke-Kura Prison, while the remaining three regained their freedom from Mandala Prison, both in Ilorin, the state capital.

It was also gathered that the fortunate nine inmates from the correctional centres included a couple who regained their freedom just one day before marking one year in captivity.

The anonymous philanthropist reportedly secured the release of the inmates by paying their various fines through his annual zakat (charity) contribution.

Zakat is the fourth pillar of Islam, through which wealthy Muslims donate a prescribed portion of their wealth to less privileged members of society, including those in captivity, debtors, and prisoners.

It was gathered that the inability of some inmates to pay fines imposed upon conviction by the courts remains a major reason for prison congestion.

Investigations revealed that the four correctional centres in Kwara State — Oke-Kura, Mandala, Omu-Aran, and Lafiagi — which were originally designed to accommodate 600 inmates, are now housing 1,232 inmates as of Friday, June 20, 2025.

Speaking on the development, the Controller of the Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Mr Oyeniran Famuwagun, confirmed the release of the nine inmates from Oke-Kura and Mandala correctional centres after the philanthropist, who requested anonymity, paid their respective fines.

He called on fellow citizens to emulate the philanthropist in the nation’s collective efforts to decongest prisons and help inmates become better reformed citizens after completing their sentences or regaining their freedom.

While commending the federal government for its efforts in ensuring the wellbeing of inmates, Famuwagun noted that more still needs to be done in terms of providing additional bed spaces for the facilities in Kwara State, especially at Oke-Kura.

The correctional officer, who acknowledged the support of the Kwara State Government to the command, cited the recent tarring of the road leading to the command’s headquarters at GRA, Ilorin, and the donation of a borehole to the Oke-Kura centre by the wife of the governor, Ambassador Olufolake Abdulrazaq.

He appealed for more logistics, such as vehicles, for the command, saying that it currently lacks enough vehicles to convey inmates to court.

ALSO READ: ATBU denies report on issuing illegal certificates to affiliated students

Famuwagun also called for the relocation of Oke-Kura Correctional Centre from its current site in the heart of Ilorin metropolis to a new location, to allow for the provision of expanded facilities such as vocational centres and study centres for the National Open University (NOUN), to help rehabilitate inmates.

He, therefore, appealed to the Kwara State Government to provide more support to the command, particularly in the areas of vehicles and staff accommodation.

“Many inmates at Oke-Kura prison are being detained for inability to pay various fines. So, if we have more donors like this anonymous philanthropist, more inmates could be freed and the prisons will thus become decongested,” he said.

Famuwagun recommended the quick dispensation of justice by the judiciary and synergy among relevant stakeholders as some of the measures that could help achieve prison decongestion.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE