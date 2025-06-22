ATBU denies report on issuing illegal certificates to affiliated students

Management of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, has denied reports that it is about to issue illegal certificates to some students of one of its affiliates, the Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology (FCAHPT), Vom, Plateau State.

In a statement titled ‘Re: Nigerian College Undertakes Illegal Academic Programme’, ATBU noted with grave concern a publication by an online medium on Saturday, 21st June, 2025, with the above caption, in which the name of the University was implicated.

According to the Director, Directorate of Public Relations, Zailani Bappah, the story alleged that the University was on the verge of issuing illegal Postgraduate certificates to students of one of its affiliate colleges, the Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology (FCAHPT), Vom, against the National Universities Commission rules and regulations.

He stated that, “Indeed, the College in question is one of the seven institutions in affiliation with the University and has sought to run both Postgraduate and undergraduate programmes under the Faculty of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology of the University, which was forwarded to the NUC for approval.”

According to him, “The NUC approved the undergraduate programme and denied the Postgragraduate request, hence, the University Senate declined to approve the Postgraduate request which was duly communicated to the College.”

The story alleged that the University, now in an illegal plan, has finalised arrangements to award certificates to the Postgraduate students of the College, which is in violation of the NUC rules.

Zailani Bappah stated that, “We are highly diappointed in this publication for the fact that, the representative of this medium has contacted our Public Relations Directorate where he was categrically informed that the University has no intention to, and will not award illegal certificates to any students of its affiliated institutions. It has never done that before and will not start now.”

The Director stressed that, “It is therefore, expected that the Reporter will discredit any false or wrong information at his disposal, but went ahead and fed his Editors with the wrong information, downplaying the information freely supplied to him on behalf of the management of the University.”

He added that, “The ATBU is a Federal University with high record and regard for academic excellence. In its more than four decades of existence, it has carved for itself a reputation for discipline and upholding high academic standard.”

According to him, “It has no intention to compromise these standards and will not allow anyone or any institution to rubbish its hard-earned record of excellence.”

“It is therefore, regrettable that Premium Times will cross the line of good journalism ethics and publish a story intended to directly bruise the good name of the University,” he lamented.

Zailani Bappah declared that, “We therefore, want to assure our various stakeholders that ATBU will continue to stay firm in the pursuit of quality and legally acquired education and will not be deterred from its focus of attaining a World class University status for the benefit of the teeming Youth of Nigeria and elsewhere who aspire to pass through it.”

