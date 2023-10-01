Mr Sola Adeleke, the PDP Chairmanship Candidate in Ibarapa Central Local Government of Oyo State, has said that Nigeria would overcome its challenges through unity and perseverance.

This is contained in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Igboora.

The PDP candidate for the April 2024 local government election in Oyo State, expressed hope for a unified Nigeria irrespective of ethnic diversity.

Adeleke said that the nation’s strength lies in the unique cultures, traditions, and languages of its people.

“As we celebrate Nigeria’s independence today, I want to take a moment to express my hope for a unified Nigeria that embraces its diversity of ethnic groups.

“Our nation’s strength lies in the unique cultures, traditions, and languages of its people.

“It is time to come together and celebrate our differences, find common ground, and work towards a brighter future for all,” he said.

The PDP candidate said that every Nigerian has a role to play in building a better tomorrow for themselves and future generations.

“We must support each other and work towards a common goal of prosperity, peace, and progress.

“I urge all Nigerians, irrespective of their ethnic or religious background, to embrace the spirit of patriotism and nationalism.

“Let us put aside our differences and invest in what binds us together, our shared heritage and aspirations for a better future,” he said.

Adeleke said that as Nigerians continue to navigate through the challenges of nation-building, they must remember that they are stronger together.

The PDP candidate said that the nation’s diversity was their strength, adding that it must be harnessed to achieve greatness.

“On this Independence Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to a united and prosperous Nigeria and work towards making it a reality,” he said.

