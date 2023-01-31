Investors urged not to engage quacks when seeking building approval

INVESTORS of real estate, particularly Nigerians in diaspora, have been urged to not engage quacks when seeking any sort of estate or building approval from the government.

Chief Executive Officer of Pelican Valley Nigeria Limited, Dr Babatunde Adeyemo, who gave the advice, said quacks usually use fake documents to seek government’s approval, adding that engaging such person has an effect on other occupants in the community and land owners.

The realtor also commended the Ogun State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development for aiding the real estate firm to acquire building approvals in seven days.

“Getting building approval is not so difficult. We’ve been processing building approval with the right documents in the space of seven days with the support of the ministry of physical planning and urban development.

“We will continue to uphold town planning rules. I urge our clients to do same,” he added.

Speaking further on the essence of legitimate approval, Adeyemo said: “Following rules to the letter made us get full government approval at Pelican Brief Estate. We are the fastest-growing estate in the state with over 900 subscribers and 150 building approvals from government.

“It wasn’t easy getting the approvals but it is truly worth it. We have also got approval for a farm estate and it is arguably the first in the last four years in Ogun State.”

One of the firm’s clients, Chief Jimoh Olawale Olaleye, appreciated the management of the estate for facilitating the approval of his building within seven days.

Olaleye added that despite being in the diaspora, he neither had cause to worry about his property nor the approval process because his concerns were readily attended to and addressed.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE