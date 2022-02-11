PCN seeks Customs collaboration to enhance regulatory activities

The Chairman Governing Council of Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN), Prof Ahmed Tijani Mora has called for collaboration with Nigerian Customs Service towards enhancing regulatory activities of the council

Mora who made the call on the Occasion of Courtesy Visits to the Comptroller General of the Customs Service in Abuja, disclosed that upon his appointment by the President, Commander-in-Chief as the Chairman, of the PCN Governing Council and subsequent inauguration by the Honourable Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire on Monday, June 15, 2020, he considered it worthy of importance to embark on series of collaborative drive to various organisations, one of which is Nigeria Customs Service, hence the request for courtesy call.

Mora stated the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria is a parastatal of the Federal Government established by PCN Act P.17, LFN 2004 and charged with the responsibility to regulate and control pharmacy education training and practice in all aspects and ramifications.

“Pursuant to the PCN Act Cap P17, LFN 2004, PCN have responsibility amongst others of inspection, registration and licensure of all premises where pharmaceutical activities take place (Manufacturing, Importation, Distribution and Retail Premises, Hospital Pharmacies and Patent and Proprietary Medicines Vendors shops (PPMVs)”.

“In carrying out this mandate, the PCN established structures such as Pharmaceutical Inspection Committees (PICs) and Patent and Proprietary Medicines Vendors Licence Committees (PPMVLCs) in all States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory to ensure rational distribution of medicines”.

“Similarly, the PCN embarks on accreditation of institution involved in the training of Pharmacists(Faculties of Pharmacy/Pharmaceutical Sciences) in the Universities) as well as institutions responsible for the training of the pharmacy sub-cadre workforce, Pharmacy Technicians (Colleges/Schools of Health Technology) in Nigeria and the goal is to ensure compliance with Benchmark Minimum Academic Standard (BMAS)”.

Mora pointed out that there is a good convergence in the functions of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria as it is a known fact that the NCS regulates and controls all items of import including medicines (drugs).

He said the PCN on the other hand issues premises certificates and regulates the practice of all pharmaceutical importers.

“The PCN is particularly pleased that premises licence is an important instrument in the processing of importation and clearing of medicines by the Nigeria Customs Service”.

“The strategic leadership of the Comptroller-General (CG) to the Nigeria Customs Service is a key driver to the Nigerian economy.

“It is on record that the Nigeria Customs Service has over the years under the leadership of the current Comptroller-General consistently surpasses its revenue target”.

“This is highly commendable as this effort is a pillar to the improvement seen in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) despite the global economic challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic”.

“Whereas the NCS surpassed year 2020 target by 13% it did so handsomely by 41% in 2021. This is not altogether surprising as I am a living witness to what the Comptroller-General accomplished as MILAD in Kaduna State from August, 1996 to June, 1998”.

On his part, the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd.) affirmed the need for a strong synergy between Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) for the purpose of effectively regulating the drug importation channels, while ensuring that only authentic drugs are imported into Nigeria and possibly, reducing the use of illicit drugs in the country.

He reassured PCN of NCS continued partnership and commitment towards assisting PCN in achieving her mandate through effective regulation and control of all items of import, including medicines, as this would positively impact the economy of the country, as well as the wellbeing of Nigerians.