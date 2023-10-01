The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticised the state’s APC over the alleged diversion of a N2 billion palliative fund, stating, ‘We are not a corrupt government like yours.’

Responding to the statement from the APC, the Osun PDP Chairman, Hon. Sunday Bisi, said the APC government that ran the state aground with multi-billion naira debt without any democratic dividends thinks and believes every leader is a kleptocrat with a sadist mindset like the previous APC government.

“Governor Ademola Adeleke is a due process leader who cherishes accountability and transparency in all governmental processes. Procurement orders have been placed for palliative materials, and they will soon arrive.

“The palliative plan by Governor Adeleke is very comprehensive and designed to be sufficient enough to reach the masses of our people.

Only people who voted out for thieving records will think the governor from a billionaire background will divert a palliative fund that is publicly declared.

“We want to put it on record that an internal probe conducted by this government has since revealed multi-billion-dollar maladministration and mismanagement under the previous APC government.

Our government is, however, deeply interested in turning a new leaf rather than conducting a full probe of the Oyetola government.

“We also want to affirm that the PDP government in Osun State has a policy of cooperation and collaboration to achieve developmental goals.

In a federation, the states are obliged to ensure seamless intergovernmental relations for national development.

The presidency appreciates Adeleke’s governorship, a development that is worrying the state chapter of the APC.

“Rather than undermining the federal palliative policy, Osun State is complementing it, ensuring a holistic approach and value for money without an avenue for self-enrichment as was the case in the past.

We are not a government that hoards palliatives; we are an accountable government that has integrity and is led by a governor from a reputable philanthropic family.

When the state APC makes an irresponsible allegation of fund diversion, the relevant agency of our government will take appropriate legal action.

We invite the APC to Ipade Imole on Thursday to listen to a transparent governor deliver detailed stewardship to the good people of Osun State,” the statement by the PDP party chairman noted.

