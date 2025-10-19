Oyo Refuse Contractors hail Makinde’s environmental reforms

…commend OYOWMA Chairman

Members of the Refuse Contractors Association (RCA) have commended Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, for strengthening the state’s waste management system through recent reforms.

The group praised the governor’s decision to revive the Oyo State Waste Management Authority (OYOWMA) and appoint Hon. Waheed Adeniyi, also known as Biiro, as its Chairman.

In a statement signed by its leaders on Sunday, the association thanked the governor for “bringing back OYOWMA” and for “the appointment of a good leader, a God-fearing, wise, and politically sound Chairman to lead us.”

According to the contractors, waste management under the Ministry had suffered from limited communication and poor collaboration before Adeniyi’s appointment.

“Before the arrival of the new Chairman, when the Ministry was in charge of waste management, for over three years, we had little to no involvement. We were not informed, engaged, or called for meetings. Everything was controlled solely by the Ministry, Commissioner, and consultants,” the statement read.

They noted that since Adeniyi assumed office in July 2025, there has been a “remarkable turnaround” in the management of the sector, describing his approach as “inclusive, transparent, and reform-driven.”

“In less than four months of his leadership, we have had no fewer than five meetings involving both consultants and contractors, either together or separately. This has never happened before,” the association stated.

At a recent meeting held on October 15, 2025, key decisions were made to improve efficiency and accountability. Among them was the directive that consultants return each contractor’s designated area of operation, allowing everyone to resume work on their assigned routes.

Adeniyi also announced that contractors would now contribute a small percentage of their earnings to the state government to support internally generated revenue (IGR).

In what was described as a shift from past practices, the Chairman emphasised that working rights would no longer depend solely on truck ownership.

“Whether a contractor owns a truck or hires one, everyone must now work. What matters is keeping Oyo clean,” the contractors quoted him as saying.

The RCA further stated that Adeniyi assured them their vehicles would not be impounded as long as they operated within their approved routes and followed environmental rules. He also disclosed plans to issue official Area of Operation Permits to all contractors to regularize their activities.

The association described Adeniyi’s leadership style as “decisive yet accommodating” and commended his efforts to rebuild trust between the government and waste management stakeholders.

“Hon. Waheed Adeniyi has demonstrated a rare kind of leadership. He’s listening, fair, and practical. His commitment to cleaning up Oyo and giving everyone a fair chance to work deserves commendation,” the statement added.

The group also expressed appreciation to Governor Makinde for “appointing a capable and visionary leader” and for his continued support of environmental reform in the state.

“Oyo is cleaner, more organised, and more hopeful under this renewed system. We thank the Governor for his foresight and the OYOWMA Chairman for his dedication to progress,” the statement concluded.

