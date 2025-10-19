FG deepens investment in cancer care

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to reducing cancer-related deaths in Nigeria through increased investment in prevention, diagnosis, and treatment facilities across the country.

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Kunle Salako, stated this during the #ProgressInPink Walk Against Breast Cancer, held at the Youth House in Abuja under the leadership of the National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Dayo Israel.

Speaking as the Special Guest of Honour, Dr. Salako commended Nigerian youths for joining the campaign against breast cancer and extending their advocacy to childhood and adolescent cancers.

“This administration, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has made the strongest commitment yet to the fight against cancer. No government in Nigeria’s history has invested more in cancer eradication and treatment than this one,” Dr. Salako said.

He explained that the efforts of the current administration build on the foundation laid by former President Muhammadu Buhari, whose government established the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT) and Centres of Excellence in Cancer Care.

“President Tinubu has not only expanded these centres but is also investing heavily in modern cancer treatment equipment to ensure that Nigerians have access to quality care,” he added.

Highlighting the fiscal commitment, Dr. Salako revealed that the 2025 budget contains the highest allocation ever for cancer diagnosis and treatment in Nigeria’s history.

“This unprecedented budgetary provision is a reflection of the great leadership being demonstrated in the health sector by the Coordinating Minister, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, and myself, under the visionary direction of President Tinubu,” he said.

On his part, Dr. Dayo Israel, APC National Youth Leader and host of the event, praised the government’s support for youth-led health advocacy and called for continued public awareness about early cancer detection and treatment.

The #ProgressInPink event featured a symbolic walk, health awareness sessions, and solidarity activities to raise awareness on breast cancer prevention and the importance of regular screening, particularly among women and young people.

