The member representing Ibadan North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Olaide Akinremi has facilitated the training of 100 of his constituents in the art of soap and deodorant making for small businesses.

Akinremi, popularly known as Jagaban, brought the two-pronged training in collaboration with the National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI) and the agency administered the two-day training for mostly women drawn from Ibadan North constituency and environs.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker reiterated that the training was in continuation of his desire to empower his constituents with businesses for their benefit rather than just give them handouts.

A statement by Akinremi’s aide on Media and Publicity, Michael Adegbuyi, said: “One of the programmes focused on training and empowerment of women and the vulnerable on soap-making while the other was training and empowerment of women and the youth on the production of various kinds of deodorants and disinfectants.

“Both programmes took place at the Prince Akinremi Jagaban Hall, Samonda, Ibadan with around 100 beneficiaries set to participate. Selected participants were given support to start small-scale businesses immediately with the knowledge they acquired from the training. This will enable them to be productively engaged, earn income and thereby reduce the financial burden on their immediate families.”

Adegbuyi said “Capacity building programmes such as training and empowerment remains an important agenda for Hon. Olaide Akinremi Jagaban, as he continues to work assiduously in facilitating life-changing opportunities for the good people of Ibadan North Federal Constituency who graciously re-elected him for a second term of office in the last general elections.

Upon conclusion of the two trainings, beneficiaries were given the needed equipment and cash to start up small-scale businesses at a closing ceremony held on Friday at the Prince Akinremi Jagaban Hall in Samonda, Ibadan.

At the closing ceremony, APC leaders across all levels and representatives of the National Board for Technology Incubation led by the Centre Manager, Mr Ephraim Adegoke were present to encourage and admonish the participants.

