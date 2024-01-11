The Chief Executive Officer of Right-Dev Limited (Publishers and Media Consultants), Oyeyemi Kolapo will this weekend be turbaned as the new Iyalode Musulumi of Egbaland.

The title also known as Iyalode of Egba Muslims is one of the highest honour to be bestow on any woman of Egba extraction.

Kolapo’s, whose contributions to the social -economic development of Egbaland has not gone unnoticed is also an house hold name in the media sector.

Kolapo holds BSc and MSc degrees in Economics from the University of Lagos, Nigeria.

She also attended Michigan State University, United States of America, where she completed the Responsible Governance Programme under the MSU-UJ Exchange Programme.

She served as Senior Special Assistant, Corporate Communications, to the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Olusegun Aganga, CON.

Before her appointment as the SSA to the Honourable Minister, she rose to become the first female Group Business Editor of Punch Newspapers, and maintained the popular backpage column on economic matters (Compass) for the newspaper for many years.

A Fellow of the West African Society for Communications and Administration, Kolapo is credited among the media for the successful rebranding of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

In August last year, Kolapo received the Institute of Public Sector Management (IPSM), United Kingdom (UK) Doctoral Fellowship Award.

Beautiful and eloquent Kolapo is unarguably one of the gifted philanthropists in Egba land.

The Iyalode of Egba Muslims was last worn by late Mrs. Alaba Lawson.

The creme the la creme of Egbaland and Nigeria in general are expected to grace the occasion in Abeokuta.