Towards ensuring a sustainable environment for youths and parents, a modern author and business man who is also the founder of the Dr SPAG movement Daniel Owodunni, has given insights on the importance and powers of parenting, stating that” the roles of parents are not to be mis interpreted for spiritualist as they are Gods representative on earth.”

In a statement, he said ”Same way, government is to the citizens same way parents are to the children. They are God representative on earth and at home. Unfortunately, today we see spiritualist displacing the position of parent in one way or another especially in Africa.”

He reiterated: “I have stated this times without number that no matter what your parent do to you and no matter how their actions are, , they still have significant power in one’s life . It’s a mystery which can never be underestimated.”

Moving on, humans just need to apply wisdom even at all your parent is confirmed to be a spiritual destroyer. Seek God and apt wisdom but don’t forget their upkeep for anything.

“No spiritualist can displace the position of your parents. No spiritualist can tell you the exact pattern your life will take. Only if you can go into seclusion and ask God by yourself. God will reveal the way your life will go.

Spiritualist has the capacity to guide you and show you the direction to take per time.”

The position of parents can never be underestimated as they can make or.mar the morality in any society.

Nowadays, when we see those online crude and perverted actors on different media, we often discover they are from failed marriages, divorced, molested upbringing pointing to the fact that the importance of parenting to nation building can never be overemphasised.

At Dr. SPAG Movement and Global Network. We will always emphasise the power of parenting and its importance on the prosperity on any society and the countries at large.

Dr SPAG Movement & Global Network is an initiative that has the vision to raise at least 10 million people and at least 1 million ardent followers whoo will contribute positively to the financial, mental and spiritual prosperity of nations.