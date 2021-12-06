Over 160,000 sign petitions seeking prosecution of those involved in Sylvester Oromoni’s torture, death

Over 160,000 persons have signed petitions seeking the investigation and prosecution of those involved in the torture of a 12-year-old boarding student of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, Sylvester Oromoni, which led to his death.

Checks by Nigerian Tribune on Sunday evening revealed that a total of seven petitions hosted on the Change.org platform have been written by interested persons and organisations since December 3, 2021.

Three of such petitions initiated by a family member of the deceased, Timi Oromoni, a Lagos-based NGO, The IREDE Foundation and one Yetunde Raji were addressed to Governor and government of Lagos State, Inspector General of Police, Lagos State Commissioner of Police CP Hakeem Odumosu.

The four others initiated by Children and Young People Living for Peace (CYPLP), Damilola Ogundairo, Williams Geace and Freeborn Abraye were addressed to the Federal Ministry of Education, the National Assembly and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

In the petition (https://www.change.org/p/change-org-support-admin-justice-for-sylvester-oromoni-jnr) started by the deceased’s relative and signed by 83,887 persons as of 8 pm on Sunday, Sylvester was said to have been killed “in the most gruesome of manner, beaten by senior 5 boys in his hostel in Dowen College Lekki Lagos state.”

The petition added that the torture and beatings led to unimaginable injuries while “the school authorities without proper duty of care took his agony at face value and claimed he had a fall playing soccer.”

“Sign and help us find justice for Sylvester Oromoni Jnr. It’s our fight, he could be your son, your brother, your cousin. #justiceforsylvester,” the petitioner stated while noting that the senior 5 students are from influential families and the school is trying to bury the case.

In another petition created by IREDE Foundation, the deceased was said to have mentioned the “names of five persons, whom he said were allegedly responsible for his injuries before he finally died on Tuesday 30.11.2021.”

The petition (https://www.change.org/p/we-want-justice-for-sylvester-justiceforsylvester-followlasg-jidesanwoolu-rrslagos767) has been signed by 71,764 persons as at the time of filing this report.

The petition which quoted the deceased’s parents who alleged that Sylvester was given a substance to drink by the ‘bullies’, also called for an investigation into how Sylvester’s injuries were sustained and to ascertain the negligence of the school in protecting him and other students.

The petition reads in part: “We’re asking for a thorough and transparent investigation and prosecution of those found to be culpable in this tragic incident.

“Justice must be served and seen to be served for 12-year-old Sylvester and his family.”

Other petitions on the platforms garnered 4,450 signatures as at press time.

