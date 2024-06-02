As President Bola Tinubu led an administration celebrating one year in office, former governor of Sokoto state and Senator representing Sokoto South senatorial zone, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has cautioned the President and his team to stop using some unsolicited and negative remarks about former president Buhari’s tenure.

Tambuwal who was the Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 general elections, stated that from day one, APC as a party had no plans for securing the country, rather than grabbing power to rule the country.

“The same Tinubu government that has failed to secure Nigerians, and bring development is now lamenting and disassociating themselves from Buhari’s administrative failure.

“There’s no reason for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to allow his aides or ministers to be castigating and attacking past APC government under Muhammadu Buhari which he has tremendously benefitted from as a member of APC.

“President Tinubu should face the governing of Nigeria with serious minded attention and not allow certain myopic tendencies in his government to destroy his good plan on securing of our nation and bringing cohesion and development to our country if at all he is ready”

Tambuwal while speaking in his remarks during the stakeholders meeting of the PDP in Sokoto State on Sunday urges PDP supporters in the state not to be discouraged about the happening in the country, instead to unite and ensure political understanding amongst themselves.

“Nobody can change our country like determination and commitment to good cause as we are all known for, our party supporters should be united in bringing such to the party progress

“You have been in the vanguard of change and political unity, this will be your guiding principles of peace and political unity with discipline and respect to everybody in the party” he added.

He commended PDP Sokoto state leadership for their sacrifice and performance in bringing party unity and development.

Tambuwal further calls on members to ensure they participate in the ongoing registration of members of the party in the state.

Speaking earlier while addressing members of the party, the Chairman of PDP Sokoto state, Alhaji Bello Goronyo appreciate party support and political understanding given to his leadership by the party’s elders and youths in the state.

He commends former governor Tambuwal’s efforts in uniting the party in the state alongside his financial contribution towards the successful running of the party affairs.

The stakeholder meeting of the party was attended by all the party’s leadership from 23 local governments, and party leaders among others.

