One-party state dangerous, worse than military regime — Ex-Senate minority leader

Former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Simon Mwadkwon, has dismissed the insinuation that Nigeria may become a one-party state, stating that the country’s complexity cannot tolerate such political arrangements regardless of the strength of the political party in power.

The former lawmaker, who posited that one-party state is dangerous and worse than military regime, added that those attempting to coerce, or lure elected political office holders from opposition parties into the ruling party are wasting their time and that voters will have the final say when elections are held.

He told newsmen in Jos, Plateau State, that there is speculation that Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State and four other governors will soon join the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), saying however that Governor Mutfwang has repeatedly denied the speculation despite pressure from some quarters.

“Attempting to establish Nigeria as a one-party state is futile. A one-party state can be much more deadly than a military regime. Governor Mutfwang is at ease in the PDP and would work with whoever becomes the president of Nigeria in 2027, regardless of party, to advance the nation; therefore, those calling on him to join APC would be better off burying the rumor.

“The Plateau State Governor has publicly denied joining the APC on several occasions; therefore, I don’t think he has any interest in doing so. Despite several appeals, he has refused to back down on this issue,” he stated.

He expressed optimism that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will win elections at all levels in Plateau State come 2027, saying the party’s relationship with the people of the state has been symbiotic since the inception of this democratic dispensation.

On the insecurity in Nigeria, particularly in the northern part of the country, Senator Mwadkwon maintained that state police will go a long way towards the myriad of security challenges, adding that those opposed to it have no compelling reason to support their position given the number of people killed, kidnapped, and properties destroyed.

He declared, “I am a strong supporter of the State Police. Nigeria will not be the first nation to implement this; at one point in time, when we had what was known as local government native authority police in Northern Nigeria, crime was at its lowest.

“The idea was that the police should be close to the people, but my position is that those against it may have hands in the killings. If those opposing it had been victims, either directly or indirectly, they would not oppose it. Human lives are sacrosanct and should be protected.”

He implored the National Assembly and the government to go to the grassroots and sample the opinion of the people on whether they want state police or not instead of relying on the elites alone to discuss the issue.

