NAHCON reaffirms dedication to promoting national cohesion

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has reaffirmed its commitment to national cohesion and supporting government efforts to build a better country.

This was contained in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja by Aminu Kabir of the NAHCON Information and Publication Division.

Kabir said the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Prof. Abdullahi Usman, gave the assurance in his Independence Day message to the government and people of Nigeria.

Usman described the day as a reminder of the sacrifices of Nigeria’s founding fathers who fought for freedom, dignity, and unity. He noted that 65 years after independence, the country continues to show resilience and the collective will to overcome challenges while holding on to the hope of a more prosperous future.

“As an institution saddled with the sacred mandate of coordinating the spiritual journey of Nigerian Muslims to the Holy Land, NAHCON remains committed to upholding transparency, accountability, and service excellence in the discharge of its responsibilities. We will continue to align our efforts with national values of unity, peace, and progress,” he said.

The Chairman also urged Nigerians to pray for peace, stability, and prosperity, and encouraged citizens to embrace patriotism, brotherhood, and sacrifice in their daily lives.

“On this special occasion, I congratulate every Nigerian and wish our dear country continued progress. Together, we can build the Nigeria of our dreams,” he added.

