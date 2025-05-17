One dead, five injured in Onitsha gas explosion

One person has been confirmed dead, while five others were critically injured in a gas cylinder explosion in Onitsha, the commercial hub of Anambra State.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident in a statement in Awka on Saturday, said the explosion occurred on 16th May 2025.

He stated, “The police operatives attached to the Onitsha Head Bridge Divisional Police Headquarters on 16th May 2025 complemented the rescue efforts of good-spirited individuals for the six victims of a gas cylinder explosion at a plumbing market along Uga Street, which regrettably resulted in one fatality.

Preliminary findings indicate that the welding gas cylinder exploded while the welder was working on a metal due to exposure to excessive heat. Meanwhile, the six rescued victims are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while the deceased has been deposited in a morgue.

To this end, police operatives have taken steps to secure the area and prevent criminal-minded individuals from exploiting the situation to commit crimes.”

Further to this, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, expressing concern over the unfortunate incident, has provided several safety tips to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

The recommendations include regular inspection and maintenance of gas cylinder equipment, ensuring that gas cylinders are stored securely, and adhering strictly to the manufacturer’s instructions and safety guidelines when using the equipment.

