Begin spending approved budgets or lose allocations, Bauchi Gov orders MDAs

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, has directed Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) with approved budgets to immediately commence the process of spending their allocations or risk having them withdrawn.

The Governor issued the directive while presiding over an extraordinary State Executive Council (SEC) meeting held at the Council Chamber of the Governor’s Office.

He emphasised, “Council is a place where decisions are taken, articulated, and pushed for implementation for the good of the people of the state. We are not here to joke but to work for the good of the people of the state.”

According to him, “As you all know, we are in the last lap of our second term, and in the next six months, we will begin stock-taking of what we have done for the people. All of you should therefore start implementing the approved projects and programmes of your various MDAs.”

Bala Mohammed warned, “Very soon, we will be conducting a review, and where we find any MDAs not performing or failing to utilise their approved budgetary allocation, we will reassign the funds through virement to areas where they are most needed.”

However, he commended members of the State Executive Council (SEC) for their dedication to working for the good of the people since the inception of his administration in 2019.

The Governor urged them to remain committed, stressing that the administration was elected to serve the people. He assured, “We shall continue to work for the good of the people of the state until the last day in office.”

Meanwhile, the State Executive Council, chaired by the Governor, approved several significant proposals brought forward by MDAs to impact various sectors across the state.

The Council approved the transformation of the Bauchi State College of Agriculture into the Bauchi State College of Agriculture, Science, and Technology—an upgrade aimed at enhancing the institution’s competitiveness and relevance.

The Council also approved the installation of solar-powered streetlights on major state roads, including Ibrahim Bako Bypass, Awala-Yuli Road, and Sabon Kaura Road.

On healthcare, the SEC approved a significant salary increase and improved benefits for healthcare workers, particularly medical doctors, to promote effective and efficient service delivery.

Additionally, the Council authorised the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to take over the payment of salaries for primary and junior secondary school teachers across the state.

These resolutions demonstrate the government’s commitment to improving education, healthcare, and infrastructure. The approved upgrades and initiatives are expected to enhance the quality of life for residents and drive economic development.