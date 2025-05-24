Ondo guber election: Tribunal set to deliver judgment June 4

The Ondo State Governorship Elections Petition Tribunal is set to deliver its judgment on June 4, regarding the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Hon. Agboola Ajayi.

This petition challenges the outcome of the governorship election held on November 16, 2024.

The elections Petition Tribunal, led by Justice Benson Ogubu, established this date after both the petitioners and respondents presented and adopted their final written addresses concerning the election results.

During the hearing on Saturday, the petitioners urged the Tribunal to annul the November 16 election.

The PDP, represented by Counsel Bankole Akomolafe, requested that the Tribunal revoke the certificate of return awarded to Aiyedatiwa by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), citing non-compliance with the electoral act.

Additionally, lawyers representing other opposition parties, including the Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, called on the Tribunal to nullify the election results, citing what they termed massive irregularities during the polling process.

Conversely, Counsel for Aiyedatiwa, his Deputy Dr. Olayide Adelami, and representatives from INEC, along with other respondents led by Chief Wole Olanipekun and Tayo Oyetibo, requested that the Tribunal dismiss the petition with substantial costs.

They argued that there was nothing substantial before the Tribunal to show irregularities.

Apart from this, the lawyers noted that there were no witnesses to prove electoral malpractice during the November 16,2024 governorship election.

However, Justice Benson Ogbu-led fixed June 4 for the final decision on the petitions filed by the opposition parties.

Other judges of the Tribunal included Justices Daurabu Sikkam and Imelda Etiape.

It will be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the winner of the governorship election having defeated other candidates of the party.

Displeased with the outcome of the election, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Hon Agboola Ajayi, challenged the outcome of the election at the Justice Benson Ogbu-led Tribunal.

Aside from the main opposition PDP, other political parties that filed petitions before the Election Petition Tribunal were the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Ajayi, had, through their counsel, Ishaka Dikko, filed a petition against the election that produced Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the APC as the winner.

Aside from the main opposition PDP, other political parties that filed petitions before the Election Petition Tribunal were the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

