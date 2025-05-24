Again, Owo community to hold security summit amid bandits’ threat to Catholic Church

Tension is currently brewing in Owo community, in Owo local government area of Ondo state, following threat by suspected bandits to again attack St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo which was attacked three years ago.

The threat by suspected bandits led to a call for a security summit, convened by the traditional ruler of the town, the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye III, to address the rising insecurity in the area.

Speaking on the development, the summit’s Publicity Secretary, Mr. Bosun Oladimeji, said the maiden edition of the Owo Security Summit with the theme: “Securing Owo and its Environ: Strategies for Community Safety and Resilience,” will be held next week.

Oladimeji said the summit aims to raise awareness about community security, foster cooperation between residents and law enforcement, reduce crime and propose sustainable security initiatives.

According to him, the key objective of the summit is to establish a Security Trust Fund to support long-term efforts.

Oladimeji said recent incidents, including the bandits’ renewed threat and several kidnappings, have significantly affected the socio-economic life of the people, making proactive security measures imperative.

It will be recalled that some three years ago, some armed bandits invaded and attacked St. Francis Catholic Church, during service, killing scores and injuring many others during a Sunday mass on June 5, 2022.

The community will however be meeting to avoid a repeat of the 2022 attack after receiving a new letter from suspected bandits, threatening a repeat attack.

Dignitaries expected at the summit include Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and his deputy, Dr. Olayide Owolabi Adelami, Justice Adesuyi Olateru-Olagbegi is expected to chair the event, with Hon. Tope Omolayo, Owo LG Chairman, as Chief Host.

The summit committee is chaired by Pastor Olugbenga Olumolawa, and Prof. Taiwo Adenegan will serve as anchors.

All security agencies, traditional rulers, and stakeholders have been invited to develop a unified response to the looming threat.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE