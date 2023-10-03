A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Ondo, Evangelist Olumuyiwa Asagunla, has assured the people of Akoko North West /North East Federal Constituency not to disappoint them but live to expectations and give quality representation at the National Assembly if elected into office.

Asagunla who stated this while declaring his intention to run for the vacant House of Representatives seat in the forthcoming bye-election in the Federal Constituency in the state, said priority will be given to the welfare and empowerment of the people with a pledge to ensure completion of on-going projects in the senatorial district.

Asagunla, a former Senior Special Assistant on youth matters is contesting for the seat that became vacant following the resignation of Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who is now a Minister representing Ondo at the Federal Executive Council.

According to Asagunla, his decision to vie for the position is hinged on his desire to transform this constituency saying “I promise to give quality representation and serve the people of Akoko North West /North East Federal Constituency”

He disclosed his his desire to support and contribute to the transformation of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration as well as contribute to the development of constituency.

He reiterated his determination to work towards the eradication of poverty from his constituency and assured that he would strive to ensure sustainable youths and women empowerment if elected.

“Good governance and quality representation is what we need to take our people out from poverty and under development, and this I will strive to achieve if given the mandate.

“I will make the welfare and empowerment of the people my top priority and work towards ensuring the completion of all ongoing projects in the senatorial district.

“I will bring all of these to bear in the service of the people of the senatorial district. I will ensure the bad state of roads get attention and would work towards fixing roads during his tenure in the National Assembly.

He however, charged the people of the constituency to join him in this political journey to create a brighter future for our federal constituency.

He said “together we can achieve remarkable progress and make a lasting impact on the lives of the people we serve”.

