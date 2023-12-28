The Ondo State Governor, Mr. Lucky Ayedatiwa, on Thursday, said the late governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu, has written his name in gold and will not be forgotten in history of the state.

Ayedatiwa, who stated this during a condolence visit to the residence of the former governor in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to commiserate with the Akeredolu’s family, said the former governor’s legacies and impacts dotted the state and the country.

Aiyedatiwa who was accompanied by members of the State Executive Council, described his late principal as a sincere, courageous, selfless and patriotic leader who fought for his people, championed development and touched many lives.

In his tribute, Aiyedatiwa also described late Akeredolu as a caring and compassionate husband, father and grandfather, adding that it was a rare privilege to have served under his tutelage.

Aiyedatiwa reiterated that the demise of his late boss is a great loss to the state, the Southwest region and Nigeria at large, stressing that Akeredolu’s struggle for a peaceful, fair and just society is one that can never be forgotten in a hurry.

He noted that the legacies of Late Akeredolu will continue to reverberate in his invaluable contributions to the socio-economic and infrastructural development of Ondo State, the growth of the Anglican Church and the reforms in the legal profession in Nigeria.

The Governor emphasised that Akeredolu completed and fulfilled his mission on earth and was blessed with wonderful children that can sustain his good name.

Responding on behalf of the Akeredolu family, the younger brother of the late governor, Pastor Kola Akeredolu, appreciated the delegation led by Aiyedatiwa for the thoughtful visit.

