On Muslim-Muslim ticket

There has been public outcry from some southern and nothern Christians across Nigeria in registering their displeasure following the decision taken by the former Lagos State governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in choosing Alhaji Kasim Shettima being a Muslim as his running mate in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

The APC Muslim nothern governors played a major role in the emergence of Tinubu to clinch the APC presidential ticket.This is the turn of the South-West region to produce the next president of Nigeria. Tinubu loves Christians and he has been supporting many Christian candidates to become governors in the South-West and South-East on the platform of APC. For me, I understand Tinubu very well. If he chooses a northern Christian as his running mate, some northern Muslims may not vote for him to become the president. The political calculation of Tinubu to win the election at this moment is to choose a northern Muslim as his running mate. Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Shettima are not religious fanatics; both of them have been reading the comments of the Christians about their religion and I believe this will serve as a lesson for them to protect the interest of Christians should they win the election.

Mumin Jimoh Esq. Ibadan.