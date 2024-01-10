To further combat crude oil theft and other criminality in the nation’s maritime space, the Nigerian Navy (NN) has launched “Operations Delta Sanity.”

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, flagged off the operation on Wednesday at NPA Jetty, Warri, Delta State.

“Operation Delta Sanity” replaces Operation DAKATAR DA BARAWO, which was launched in April 2022.

In his remarks, the naval chief said that the launch of Operation Delta Sanity was timely considering the renewed effort of the federal government towards attaining sustainable development in the economy.

He said that the phased-out Operation DAKATAR DA BARAWO was launched in a bid to stem the tide of crude oil theft with support from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

Vice Adm. Ogalla noted that the menace of crude oil theft and illegal bunkering had constituted a substantial threat to the nation’s economic development and prosperity.

“As of December 2021, Nigeria’s crude oil production had fallen from 1.579 million barrels in 2020 to 1.197 million barrels.

“This loss was attributed to pipeline vandalism, crude oil theft, and the operation of illegal refining sites (IRS).

“Accordingly, no effort should be spared in combating oil theft, which constitutes a grave national security threat,” he said.

The naval chief said that it was on this premise that Operation DAKATAR DA BARAWO was launched.

He said that during the operation, the Navy engaged in kinetic and non-kinetic initiatives across the Niger Delta and made several arrests of vessels, crude oil, and refined products.

“These include the landmark arrest of MT Heroic IDUN on August 22, which prevented the possible theft of about 3 million barrels of crude oil.

‘”A total value of over N105 billion worth of crude oil and illegally refined petroleum products were seized during the operation.

“As a result of Operation DAKATAR DA BARAWO, as of September 2023, Nigeria’s crude oil output rose to 1.35 million barrels per day from about 1 million barrels per day.

“It peaked at 1.57 million barrels per day in October 2023.

“It is my singular honour and privilege to terminate Operation DAKATAR DA BARAWO and flag off Operation Delta SANITY.

“I wish all the officers and ratings of participating units fair winds and following seas,” he said.

The CNS noted that the Blue Economy initiative of President Bola Tinubu sought to maximise the nation’s potential to derive optimal benefits from the Nigerian maritime environment for economic prosperity.

He said that the initiative therefore relies on the NN to rejig the ongoing anti-crude oil theft, anti-illegal bunkering, and related operations.

Vice Adm. Ogalla said that the NN conducts its military, policing, and diplomatic roles in line with its constitutional mandate.

He said that the NN policing role encompassed enforcing and assisting in coordinating the enforcement of anti-bunkering laws in Nigeria within the entirety of Nigeria’s maritime environment, which included the backwaters.

The naval chief stressed the need to ensure greater integration of maritime domain awareness facilities and unmanned aerial vehicles to enhance situational awareness of the area of operations.

He also said a renewed strategy on environmentally sustainable handling of seized products and arrested vessels had been reconstituted under Operation Delta Sanity.

“The operation will incorporate complementary kinetic and non-kinetic measures to consolidate the successes of Operation DAKATAR DA BARAWO in the Niger Delta area.

“In line with my vision to have a ‘highly motivated professional naval force, I hereby charge all participating commands, units, and establishments to strive towards realising the desired operational objectives of Operation Delta Sanity.

“I also seek the support of concerned ministries, departments, and agencies, as well as maritime stakeholders, to ensure the success of this operation.

“I believe that all hands will be on deck towards achieving the desired objectives of this operation. This would foster the much-desired economic recovery and development of our great nation,” he said.

The naval chief thanked President Tinubu for his continuous support of the Nigerian Navy, noting that without him, the NN would not have accomplished the achievements recorded so far.

Also speaking, Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori thanked the NN for the new operation and promised to offer support.

Gov. Oborevwori was represented by the Secretary to the State Government in Delta, Dr Kingsley Emu

In his remark, Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), thanked the NN for ridding Nigeria’s maritime environment of crimes.

He noted that the NN had made giant strides in its maritime policing efforts in line with its constitutional mandate, especially through the prevention of oil theft and others

Lokpobiri urged all participating units and formations to vigorously and sincerely pursue the desired operational objectives of Operation Delta Sanity to enhance the nation’s economic prosperity.

“I equally solicit the support of all stakeholders and partners in the Navy so that we can derive optimal benefits from this noble initiative,” he said.

The CNS further inaugurated a building project at the premises of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Delta.

In attendance were: Rear Adm. Olusegun Ferreira, Commander, Joint Task Force (JTF), Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), Minister of Defence, Bello Matawalle, represented by Director of Navy, Dr. Raji Ogunsola, Commander, NNS Delta, and Commodore Chindo Yahaya.

Others were: Mr Austin Oruoye, a member representing Warri South Constituency One at the Delta House of Assembly; Mr Teslim Makojuola, manager of Delta Ports; and representatives of other military and paramilitary.

