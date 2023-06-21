A member of the House of Representatives, representing Yewa North/Imeko -Afon Federal Constituency, Hon. Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, has reeled out a 15-year plan that would engender development to the area.

Isiaka disclosed this on Tuesday at a Stakeholders’ Engagement held at Joga Orile in Yewa North Local Government Area of the state.

The plan titled “Pushing the frontiers of prosperity in Yewa North/Imeko Afon Federal Constituency”, according to Isiaka, would propel economic prosperity; social development and good governance to the area.

Isiaka, fondly known as GNI, lamented that the federal constituency does not enjoy the same advantage as other federal constituencies in the state, despite huge mineral resources.

He, however, promised to give a good account of himself at the Green Chamber, urging his constituents to support him in the journey ahead.

“The responsibility of development of our area is going to be a joint effort. Our case in Yewa North/Imeko -Afon Federal Constituency is quite different from other constituencies..We do not have advantages like others,”he added.

The lawmaker identified poor road networks, infrastructural deficit among others as some of the challenges confronting the federal constituency.

Isiaka said the federal constituency is bigger than five African countries in terms of capacity to develop its economy.

He said “Our size is 3798km2 comprising 2,078km2 of Yewa North and 1,711km2 of Imeko-Afon Local Government. That size is bigger than at least five African countries. It is bigger than Cape Verde, Mauritius, Comoros, São Tomé and Príncipe, and it is almost four times the size of Seychelles. And we have a border. So, with our size and the border towns, we are almost a country without a constitutional power. There is nothing we dream of that we cannot achieve it with God on our side.

“Our vision is to create an optimistic, self-confident, prosperous Yewa North/Imeko-Afon through the utilization of our human and natural resources and operating within a democratic open and fair sub-national where opportunities and fair opportunities exist for all.

“The whole idea is to challenge our thinking because we know we can do it. In the comity of Federal constituencies, we cannot afford to occupy the position we are occupying and if we continue to do the same way, God forbid.”





