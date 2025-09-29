Ododo launches health sector reforms in Kogi

Governor Ahmed Ododo, on Monday, launched sweeping reforms in the health sector, among them, expanded health insurance coverage, revitalisation of primary healthcare centres across the state, and new incentives for medical personnel.

In a search on the occasion, described the initiatives as “a major step towards making quality healthcare accessible, affordable, and sustainable for every Kogite.”

He assured that his administration remains committed to strengthening healthcare infrastructure while prioritising the welfare of health workers.

Consequently, the governor announced a N300,000 allowance for medical doctors posted to rural areas of the state to encourage service in hard-to-reach communities.

He also revealed plans to sponsor the training of 100 medical doctors annually in partnership with the Federal University, Lokoja; Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba; and the Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, as part of government’s long-term strategy to address manpower gaps in the health sector.

Ododo further disclosed that doctors’ quarters would be built in strategic parts of the state, while qualified Kogites would continue to benefit from new appointments into the healthcare system.

While assuring support to health professionals, he stressed that security remains critical to the well-being of citizens.

The governor raised concerns over the security risks posed by trailer parks at Zariagi and Osara, which, according to intelligence reports, had become hideouts for criminal elements disguised as truck drivers.

He gave operators of the parks a one-month ultimatum to vacate the locations, after which no trailer will be allowed to park there or in any other unauthorised area of the state, particularly during hours prohibited by law.

He directed security agencies to ensure full enforcement of the order, saying the measure is necessary to deny criminals any safe haven and strengthen security operations across Kogi State.

Ododo expressed gratitude to development partners, including the World Health Organisation (WHO), UNICEF, CIHP, AHF, Malaria Consortium, and Marie Stopes International, for their support in improving healthcare delivery in Kogi State.

Reaffirming his administration’s focus on people-centred governance, the Governor declared: “Together, we are building a Kogi State where good health is a right, not a privilege; where security is guaranteed, and where every citizen has a fair chance to live, work, and prosper.”

