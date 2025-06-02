Obstetric Fistula is preventable — Doctor

A gynaecologist in the Department of Obstetrics at Modibbo Adamawa University Teaching Hospital, Dr Sunday Pius, says obstetric fistula, a tragic condition affecting young women in Adamawa, is preventable.

Dr Sunday Pius, who is also the Medical Director of Kwaya Clinic and Maternity, raised serious concerns in an interview over the continued prevalence of obstetric fistula in Nigeria, particularly among teenage girls in the northern region.

The medical director stated that the condition is primarily caused by early marriage, inadequate maternal care, and poor access to education and reproductive health services.

Noting that “Teenage pregnancy is one of the leading causes of obstetric fistula,” he explained, “When a young girl’s body—especially the pelvis—is not fully developed for childbirth, labour becomes prolonged and obstructed. This pressure can cause a hole between the birth canal and bladder or rectum, resulting in fistula.”

While younger women are the most affected, Dr Pius added that older women with complicated or prolonged labour can also develop fistula, especially those with spinal deformities or cephalopelvic disproportion.

He stressed that the condition is disproportionately common in northern Nigeria, where early marriage and limited access to skilled maternity care persist.

“Out of every 1,000 deliveries in the North, two to three result in obstetric fistula. Although specific data for Adamawa State is lacking, we continue to see many active cases undergoing treatment,” he said.

The consequences are far-reaching. “Women with fistula often face divorce, social exclusion, and economic hardship, and many are isolated from their communities due to incontinence and odour.

“They suffer depression, lose access to education, and live with stigma that affects every aspect of their lives.”

According to him, prevention must be multi-faceted. “The most powerful tool we have is girl-child education.

“An educated girl knows when to marry, the importance of antenatal care, and where to seek skilled delivery services,” said Dr Pius.

He stated that education equips girls with the confidence and knowledge to make informed health decisions while highlighting family planning as a critical preventive measure.

“Access to family planning allows women to space pregnancies and avoid early or high-risk pregnancies. It gives them control over their reproductive health and helps reduce the chances of complications like obstetric fistula.”

Dr Pius concluded with a call to action: “When you educate a girl, you educate a nation.”

