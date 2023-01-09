Obi calls for multi-layer policing

THE presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has said that he will facilitate a multi-layer policing to ensure that lives and property are secured with legal backing that would meet constitutional requirements.

Obi made this disclosure at the Channels Television town hall on Sunday night.

Featuring on the programme alongside his vice presidential candidate, Yusuf Baba Ahmed Datti, he also assured that he would integrate the traditional rulers in order to secure the various communities within their domains.

Obi further explained that other layer would be the local government chairmen, who would be held responsible for the security of their respective councils, stressing that the proposed multi-layer policing is expected to focus on the inclusiveness of all citizens in the security sector for a safer Nigeria.

Similarly, he also promised that Nigerians would experience regular power supply within the first four years of the administration of the Labour Party, stating that his administration plans to generate at least 20,000 megawatts electricity for the country.

Contributing to the issue, the vice president of the Labour Party, Yusuf Baba Ahmed Datti, said Nigerians must know that delivering power comes with a price, adding that Nigerians must be ready to pay the price for stable electricity, with consciousness of its impacts on the economy.

He posited: “Nigerians should not be afraid to spend if you are spending correctly and you are going to get value. This is a national attitudinal revolu- tion. We have to erase the thinking that the moment you touch some economic fundamentals, you are going against the people’s economic doctrine. This has given way to value chain processes.

“We need to let Nigerians know well ahead of time of this revolution that is coming, that your understanding and your participation has to be actually there. Because there is nothing that can be achieved without the willing participation of the Nigerian people.

“If the people refuse to pay, then we’ll have a problem with our own work and the government will have to continue to subsidise.”