Oba Ladoja, the statesman king

LÁDOJÀ ni ó wolé…! Ladoja will win. That was his simple but profound slogan. Its active, high-tempo gúdúgúdú and lya Ilù drumming made it easily relatable to the target audience. It was quite engaging and roundly compelling.

That sound announced to hordes of Nigeria’s politically conscious radio audience the arrival on the stage of a man who would later own not just the stage, but the entire scene and indeed the whole theatre. The dateline was 1992.

The desired destination was the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to represent Oyo South District. The hook of that memorable radio jingle formed part of the things that endeared Rashidi Adewolu Akanmu Ladoja to thousands, if not millions.

Many of those who are Ara Ibadan fell in love with his simple style, even his dressing and cap structure. These stuck and have remained impactful. Some readers would still remember Ládojà ni ó wolé jingle vividly with nostalgia. It was such a stimulating departure from the norm of that era, and it was a slogan which came at a time when Nigeria needed a break from the military who were everywhere in our faces.

It was a time when all true lovers of the country sought various means through which they could help to free the country from the grip of the soldiers’ iron hands. Ladoja was among such Nigerians. He convincingly coasted home with the victor’s trophy in that senatorial election of the forgettable diarchy of 1993 under a rabid dictator.

Some ten years after, Ladoja was back on the scene. The big, visible political scene. He had returned from a forced exile. He had been thoroughly baked in the furnace of his experiences in exile and the daily struggle for a better country.

ALSO READ: FULL LIST: 43 past Olubadan of Ibadanland

This time round, the mantra was not that drum roll but it was also utterly ubiquitous and refreshingly different. It was the sonorous singing: “O ká ‘jú è, b’awo ò ka ‘ju ilù yíya nió ya, o ka’ju è o!”

It’s best to leave the campaign song in its original language, but loosely it translates to simply mean “you are capable.” However, the adjunct of the saying creates the imagery of inadequate leather stretched beyond the limit to craft the drum. The result is the destruction of such piece of leather.

That figurative mantra literally brought Rashidi Ladoja to a new political life as Nigeria prepared for 2003. In its obvious simplicity, the mantra also rekindled the fire of love millions harbour for Distinguished Senator ’Wolu Ladoja.

In that simple leather analogy, the slogan gave a comprehensive summary of the entirety of who Senator Ladoja is, a capable man. He started early to show capability. He finished secondary school in Grade One division. He scored the highest in the entrance examination into Olivet Baptist High School for his Advanced Level studies and he graduated first class as a chemical engineer from the University in Liège, Belgium.

He won the governorship election and was sworn in as the governor of Oyo State on May 29, 2003. During his governorship, he had what many would agree was his toughest political battle. But he is a true son of Olupo, the warrior from the Old Oyo Empire, whose skills in the battlefield were remarkable.

And, in the pattern of his father, a descendant of Arusa, he calmly weathered the storm of his unpopular impeachment in January 2006 and also calmly retrieved his mandate in December of the same year.

Couple his political cum democratic credentials with his roles as first a traditional chief, a respected business tycoon and civil society crusader, we have in our hands a true statesman.

A statesman, without forcing the meaning of the word, should have a source and tributaries; and they are respected when they express their views on public matters. That is Rashidi Ladoja. And when a people happily crown a remarkable son and statesman as king, it is unique, and the people expect the type of distinctive monarchy that the 44th Olubadan represents.

Many were the storms Ladoja weathered; many were the political and sundry challenges he faced. These took him round, including into exile in a foreign land. Naturally, these shook him vigorously in various ways, but they neither broke him nor took him away from us and from his roots.

Today, isn’t it gratifying that that simple and often underrated Senator Rashidi Ladoja has risen to the peak? Well, he is Omo Aletentej’Oba for a reason.

So, he is not just experienced as a lawmaker and distinguished senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he is also uniquely prepared as a former popularly elected governor of Oyo State. Now he has attained the height he so earnestly desired by being crowned and is now His Imperial Majesty, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Akanmu Ladoja, Arusa I, the 44th Olubadan of Ibadan.

Oba Ladoja has thus made unprecedented history in Ibadanland. In sports terms, he has scored a remarkable hat trick. Writing this to congratulate Olubadan Ladoja, Arusa I, is a prayer answered. It is a prayer of many years answered for me as an individual.

I want to believe that his ascension to the throne as Olubadan is a prayer answered for Oba Ladoja himself. When, as governor of Oyo State, he had his low moments and was in the midst of a fierce battle for both his life and his office, one of the things that he expressed as his dear wish was to see himself on the Ibadan throne. It was indeed a cherished desire. He also stated that it is also a prayer of the late Chief M.K.O. Abiola for him to attain the throne.

Your Majesty, you have now ascended the throne. Odolaye Aremu sang “N to lo da lo da yi o…” You have arrived at this important destination. The people are happy and expectant.

Even up to today, Ibadan is still shining from the confetti that decorate the floors and roofs of the city. The air in the town is that the reign of Oba Ladoja would be a remarkable change from what the city is used to. Your Majesty, the stakes are high but with the Almighty God on your side, Ibadan shall rejoice during your reign.

This may weigh much heavier than what my small mouth can carry. Indeed, the mouth of the hen cannot contain her egg. However, the brooding hen still finds a way to pass her message… somehow.

My humble message is that: Bíokọ bá so ipá, tí lyàwó yọ gègệ lórùn, àgbo toộtò làá kì fún wọn. If the husband has orchitis and the wife goitre, each would require different types of medicine. Oba Ladoja is now the father of all and the rallying point for all sons, daughters, and friends of Ibadan. He is also the father of all Ara Ibadan everywhere in and around the city.

Congratulations on your acknowledgment that God has blessed you to attain 81 years, and that to become the king of Ibadan is a special privilege.

This is to wish the Olubadan, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Akanmu Ladoja, Omo Olopo Ala Elu, Omo Arusa ma ru ti ise, the best.