THE FCT Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and its Police counterpart have renewed their commitment to collaborate effectively in ridding the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of crimes and criminality.

The proposed synergy was a fallout of a courtesy visit on Wednesday by the FCT Commandant, Olusola Odumosu to the Commissioner of Police (CP), Haruna Garba at the FCT Police Command headquarters in Garki, Abuja, a statement by the Public Relations Officer FCT Command of NSCDC, Comfort Okomanyi said.

There has been public outcry over the high rate of kidnappings, One-Chance, ritual killings and robbery among others within the federal capital city.

Odumosu, however, said the visit was necessitated by the need to solidify the existing relationship between the two agencies and called for more peaceful coexistence and synergy, especially amongst the junior cadres.

“My visit to your office is to create an opportunity for our officers to interact for better and well-coordinated interaction on the field.

“You have shown me warm acceptance, and since i assumed office, the cooperation i have enjoyed from you is admirable, and i wish to thank you for that.

“However, I want to appeal that we use our good offices to educate our officers and men on the need for this kind of synergy amongst them.

“The same way we enjoy cordial and harmonious relationship at our level, let us ensure that the same exist at the lower levels for ease of operation because they are constantly meeting on the field.

The Corps helmsman in the FCT further emphasised that cordial relationships among security agencies promote national security interests as it paves the way for good interaction and credible intelligence sharing.

He reiterated that efforts towards combating crime and criminality in the FCT and its environment would yield more positive results if all hands were on deck to promote public safety, security of lives and protection of public infrastructure in the Capital Territory.

Responding, CP Haruna Garba, affirmed his unwavering commitment towards promoting and sustaining a harmonious working relationship between both services.

He re-echoed the need for inter-agency cooperation and condemned unhealthy rivalry, stating that the era of one agency claiming dominance or superiority over another is over and it should not be encouraged in the face of security challenges on ground to tackle.

“To tackle the security challenges of the nation; we have to cooperate just like two hands washing each other for better cleaning of the hands.

“No institution or agency is superior to the other, we are one and the same and must work together to achieve the same goal,” he said.

He appreciated the Corps Commandant for the visit and assured him of very good synergy to secure the FCT and its environs.

