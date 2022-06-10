NOUN introduces e-ticketing to resolve students’ complaints – VC

The Vice-Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Professor Olufemi Peters, has disclosed that the e-ticketing platform launched by the University is designed to address various complaints by students.

Peters made this known during the formal launching of the e-ticketing platform at the university’s headquarters in Jabi, Abuja, a statement by the Director, Media and Publicity, NOUN, Mr Ibrahim Sheme, on Friday said.

He said: “Part of our schedule is innovation and this is one innovation. I am happy that finally, today, we are resolving students’ complaints to challenges through a particular approach that will improve effectiveness and efficiency.”

According to him, e-ticketing is in tandem with the tenet of Open and Distance Learning, adding that it is “one of the kernels, one of the pillars of ODL, which is learner support services.”

Peters added that since students are not present “to lodge their complaints as is done in conventional universities where students could move to the departments to ask questions, we must make every effort to bridge the distance between them and the university.

“Therefore, the university must make every effort to bridge the distance between where they live and where we are. This is all the essence of what we are doing here today – bridging the gap, bridging the distance,” he said.





Speaking further, he said: “We cannot stop the complaints of students, but what we want to do is that if they have any complaints we resolve it as quickly as possible so that they can rest assured that the people that you are not seeing, they’re taken care of.”

The VC, who expressed optimism and satisfaction with the ability of agents and supervisors to deliver based on their training, also promised to give them the necessary support through further training with a view to perfecting the e-ticketing platform.

He said: “I am happy the Registrar is there. You cannot be transferring people from this unit anyhow because they have gone through training and they are familiar with the processes already. It will not happen.

“What it means is that we are going to structure it in such a way that certain position becomes professional position in this university.”

Earlier in her welcome address, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Technology, Innovation & Research (TIR), as well as the moderator of the training, Professor Monioluwa Olaniyi, described the e-ticketing system as a “landmark” and “very important,” adding that the system is designed to ensure students complaints are brought to zero level.

While thanking other stakeholders for their contributions towards the success of the e-ticketing training-cum-launching, she said the new system will address several challenges.

She explained further that “we’ve arrived at a structure we believe can work.”

On his part, the Deputy Director, Directorate of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the university, Mr Sule Onu, who co-ordinated the training, lauded the e-ticketing platform, adding, “This system will be integrated into all our delivery portals.”

Meanwhile, the Director, of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Dr Greg Onwodi, thanked the vice-chancellor and the management of the university for their contributions to the success of e-ticketing, saying that several innovations have been taking place in his directorate.

During the two-day e-ticketing training workshop held for managers and desk officers between May 5-6, 2022 at the university headquarters in Abuja, the VC provided 25 laptop computers for agents, supervisors and custom users for quality service delivery.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

NOUN introduces e-ticketing to resolve students’ complaints – VC

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

NOUN introduces e-ticketing to resolve students’ complaints – VC