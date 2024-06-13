Alum is a mineral salt obtained from the soil. It is colourless, odourless and clean. Alum is commonly used in purifying water, but it also benefits the skin and other body parts. Here are the importance and various ways alum is utilised:

Alum is a very good preservative. It can prevent bacteria from growing in food and skin care products by extending their shelf life. Its ability to reduce sweat makes it a vital ingredient in antiperspirants. Some companies call the end product “crystal deodorants.” You can apply it to your underarms to keep foul odour away. It is effective in helping reduce oily skin. Tightening the skin reduces enlarged pores. A skincare routine with alum makes the skin smoother. Alum is good for bad breath. Mix it with salt and water to rinse the mouth. But it is unhealthy to drink it. It can help with teeth problems. It is usually used with cinnamon and salt. You gently rub it on the gum from time to time, and afterwards, you wash the mouth with it. Alum can clear blemishes because of its antimicrobial properties. It is also good for preventing breakouts and inflammation. You can make a paste of alum and apply it to the face to remove dead cells. Alum is good for treating dandruff when mixed with water to rinse the hair. Regular usage can help the scalp to be healthy by reducing oiliness and maintaining the pH.

Take note of the following:

Ensure you dilute your alum with water to prevent any harshness on the skin. It is not good to overuse alum as it can cause irritation and other health conditions. If you have any health conditions, consult your doctor before taking alum.