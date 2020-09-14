Northern governors condole with Sen. Wamakko over daughter’s death

Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum (NGF) and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong has condoled with former Governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, on the death of his daughter, Sadiya.

Governor Lalong in a condolence message on behalf of his colleagues expressed deep regret over the sudden death of Sadiya which he described as a great loss to her immediate family and entire people of Sokoto State.

Lalong said: “This is a sad development for which we cannot question the creator. Even as we grieve over the demise of this young and promising woman, we must accept it as the will of God and pray that God will forgive her sins and grant her eternal rest. We express our deep condolences to the entire Wamakko family at over this sad occurrence.”

He also prayed God to comfort Senator Wamakko and members of his family at this difficult moment.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Not Yet Uhuru •Will Nigerians’ Indifference Spark Its Second Wave?

The spate of the deadly coronavirus pandemic surged from over three million cases in April to over twenty-six million cases in August. But while it is still increasing in some parts of the world, the infection rate, according to the figure released by authorities daily, is reducing in Nigeria…

Yoruba Summit Group Issues Red Alert On Nigeria

THE regular meeting of the Yoruba Summit Group has ended. It undertook an in-depth review of the state of Nigeria in relation to the interests and aspirations of the Yoruba Nation…

Wamakko daughter’s death

Heed Obasanjo’s Warning Now, Leaders Tell Buhari

EMINENT leaders and elder statesmen from across the country have tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to heed the warning by former President Olusegun Obasanjo that the country is now more divided and nearing a failed state status, calling for urgent move to pull the country…