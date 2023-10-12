Former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, said there is no problem in Africa, either political, economic or social that could not be solved with the application of rightful solutions.

He noted that so many things were wrong with the continent, urging African leaders to study peculiarities of its people in designing and implementing workable homegrown solutions.

The former president said this on Wednesday while addressing a delegation of students and youths across African countries at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun state.

The students’ delegation led by the President of All-Africa Students Union (AASU), Osisiogu Osikenyi, from Ethiopia and the Tigray Region, were on a “thank you” visit to the former president’s residence in Abeokuta.

The students noted the immense contribution of Obasanjo in ensuring permanent cessation of hostilities agreement between the government of the Federal Republic of Ethiopia and the Tigray Peoples’ Liberation Front (TPLF) in Pretoria last year.

He acknowledged the roles of the African Union (AU), in resolving the civil war between Tigray and Ethiopia.

“It is a great lesson for us to know that yes, whatever may be our problem – political, economic, social in Africa, we can solve them if we go about seeking solutions rightly.

“What is very important and which I want you to take very very seriously is that what we were able to achieve in Tigray, the peace that we were able to achieve in Tigray between TPLF and the Federal government of Ethiopia is what you and I will regard as finding African solution to African problem. And this is what our leaders have been clamouring for even from independence in the early 1960s.

“No problem in Africa is too great for us to solve where there may be problem of peace, problem of insecurity, problem of youths unemployment, youths lack empowerment, youths lack acquisition of skills, youths frustration and of course general bad governance,” Obasanjo said.

The President of Ethiopian Higher Education Institutions Students Union (EHEISU), Oli Bedane Wako, in his remarks, said the African students’ leaders paid a thank you visit to Obasanjo over the role played in the historic signing of the Pretoria peace agreement among the Federal Republic of Ethiopia and Tigray Liberation Fronts.

He explained that the war in Tigray region of Ethiopia brought about tragedy that claimed lives of countless young individuals and left behind widespread destruction and trauma.

“Baba, we extend our heartfelt appreciation for your unwavering commitment to brokering the peace agreement in Ethiopia. Your contributions have brought a new sense of hope to our people, and we stand here today, forever grateful for your remarkable efforts.

“Yet, even as the sounds of gunfire have ceased, the suffering continues in Tigray. The situation is dire. Starvation persists, schools and healthcare facilities stand in ruins, and our education system faces unprecedented challenges. It is with humility that we approach you today, seeking your continued assistance,” he said.

