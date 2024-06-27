Following a petition by some first-term lawmakers of the Oyo State House of Assembly outlining their demands, Speaker Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin stated that there are no plans to suspend any Assembly members.

However, he cautioned lawmakers against creating unnecessary tension and division in the pursuit of personal agendas and selfish ambitions.

Instead, Ogundoyin urged them to prioritise the needs of their constituents.

These remarks were made during Thursday’s plenary session, where Ogundoyin also announced the dissolution and reconstitution of three committees: Health, Public Accounts, and Environment.

