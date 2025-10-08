No nation can live in isolation — Obasanjo

… says every nation needs others for economic growth

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has emphasised the importance of global integration, stressing that no nation can live in isolation without engaging meaningfully with the rest of the world.

He said this during the first-ever Bauchi State International Business and Investment Summit, which opened on Wednesday, while inaugurating the newly constructed Ahmadu Bello International Conference Centre (ICC) in Bauchi.

Obasanjo described the edifice as a “symbol of progress under Governor Bala Mohammed’s visionary and performing administration.”

He commended Governor Bala Mohammed for his developmental initiatives, particularly in infrastructure, which he said would enhance Bauchi’s capacity to host international events and attract investors.

The former President further noted that such facilities promote unity and economic growth, adding that Nigeria must continue to position itself as an active participant in global affairs.

Obasanjo said that Nigeria’s tourism sector can be developed to attract foreign investments, saying: “We can be developed and be made one of the tourist attractions in Nigeria. And those who will come will be able to stay in a hotel.

“They will be able to interact and have discussion conferences in this international conference centre and make Bauchi the centre of attraction, the centre of tourism for Nigeria.

“I congratulate you once again. And not only are we commissioning this, we are starting with a conference to talk about investment and what we need in Nigeria today.

“We need to mobilise investment from local and international.

“Governor, let me say this. I will go anywhere with you to get investments for Bauchi State.”

The former President also commended Mohammed on the level of development in the state, saying that, “In terms of developing Bauchi State, I was happy with what I saw and what I heard. I didn’t know that it would not be too long before you would invite me here.

“And this is particularly unique, and an international conference centre named after one of the greatest Nigerians in our history, particularly in our history of achieving independence and of leading our country, Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto.”

Earlier in his welcome address, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, expressed appreciation for Obasanjo’s support in all ramifications.

He assured that his administration remains committed to projects that foster education, tourism, and socioeconomic development across the state.

Bala Mohammed further stated that the Ahmadu Bello International Conference Centre stands as a testament to his administration’s vision of transforming Bauchi State into a hub for dialogue, innovation, and investment in Northern Nigeria.

The governor also revealed that the Centre would serve as a multipurpose facility for both local and international engagements, including academic conferences, business summits, and cultural exhibitions.

Bala Mohammed assured that any investor who comes to the State will have the full support and complement of the state government.

