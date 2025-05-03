No faction in Bayelsa PDP — Spokesman

The spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State, Ebiye Ogoli, has dismissed reports of the existence of factions of the party in the state.

Ogoli described the reports that the state governor, Senator Douye Diri, has sacked some political aides for attending a rally organised for the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, creating a faction in the party, as false.

Recall that an alleged faction of the party in the state, in a statement by its spokesperson, Derri Wright, condemned the sack of the political aides.

But Ogoli, in a swift reaction, has clarified that the acclaimed factional group was not a factional PDP in the state, but rather supporters of Wike.

He averred that Bayelsa state PDP has no faction and that all the state executive members take directives from the governor, who is the leader of the party in the state.

Ogoli said, “Frankly, in Bayelsa state, I want to put the records straight that PDP has only one state exco committee (SEC) , and one single state working committee (SWC).

“To make the particular matter clear, we have 14 committee working members at the state level. We equally have 25 assistant working committee members.

“We have 8 local government chairmen and 17 of their members spread across the 8 local government areas. So we have about 100 of them.

“Then at the ward level, we have about 105 wards, and each of them is made up of 17 members. So all of these people, about 2000 in tota,l are safe and well, working together as a group.

“We don’t have any other faction. Wike does not have any faction of the PDP in Bayelsa state. Perhaps, he may have supporters, which is common with political leaders.

“But when it comes to PDP, our party has, from the state to the ward level, each of our members, one single political leader, our governor, that we all follow and take directives from.

“So to the best of my knowledge l don’t know where the splinter group is coming from. PDP has just one indivisible family, just one. The excos, too, are one single exco.”