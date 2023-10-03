Vice Chancellor of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, Professor Lawal Bilbis, has dispelled rumours on social media of bandits’ attack on the University’s permanent campus on Monday evening.

Briefing newsmen in his office on Tuesday, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Lawal Bilbis, said the incident was a case of robbery and not bandits as being speculated in some quarters.

He called on the members of the general public as well as parents to remain calm, saying no cause for alarm over the security of lives of students of the university.

“Let me first and foremost appreciate your coming for an on-the-spot assessment of what really happened in the University so as to dowse the ongoing tension as being speculated on social media.

“I was alerted by security officials in the school of an incident and when I arrived the mini Mart where the incident happened at about 11 pm yesterday, it was observed that the case was robbery and not bandits.

“They took two cartons of soft drinks and 8 phones of students which were being charged in some of the shops at the mart.

“I immediately alerted the security agents including the Nigerian Police, NSCDC officials and they all responded by sending their men to the scene”.

The Vice-Chancellor further commended the security agents as well as the internal security architecture of the school for their prompt response to the incident.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria@63: 10 takeaways from Tinubu’s nationwide broadcast

President Bola Tinubu in his nationwide broadcast on Sunday, said his administration is doing all that it can to…

Why lift of visa bans should not excite Nigerians —Akporiaye

The leadership of National Association of Nigeria Travel Agents (NANTA), headed by Mrs Susan Akporiaye, has queried the excitement displayed by…

I have no regrets over any of my songs, actions —Obesere

Paramount King of Fuji Music, Alhaji Abass Akande Obesere, the Agbaakin Abobagunwa of Yorubaland, in…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Pere is irresistible, I’m trying my best, Mercy soliloquises

BBNaija All Stars finalist, Mercy Eke has declared that fellow housemate, Pere Egbi, is…

DIY: Five things baking soda can do

Baking soda, or sodium bicarbonate, can be found in most kitchens and has many surprising uses…

Team Edo emerges 3rd position as Delta wins 7th National Youth Games

Delta State has won the 7th Edition of the National Youth Games, tagged ‘Asaba 2023,’ as…