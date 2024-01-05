A Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has felicitated the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf on his birthday on Friday, saying his leadership qualities are unquantifiable.

Ajadi in a statement issued on Friday said the governor is a shining light in Nigerian politics who have shown forthrightness, quality leadership, saying the people of Kano State are fortunate to have such a God-fearing individual as their governor.

“You have shown Nigerians that our party meant well for Nigerians. You remain a good ambassador of our party.

“The people of Kano state have also benefitted immensely from our manifesto which you have followed in detail to bail out the people from the misrule of Kano state by previous administrations.”

Ajadi, who was the NNPP’s governorship candidate in Ogun State in the last governorship election, said Abba Yusuf as a governor has shown humility and doggedness, saying “all efforts of the opposition parties in the state to soil his clean image has been in futility.

“You are in the minds of the people.This is the reason why they are praying ceaselessly for your victory at the Supreme Court.

“I assure you by the Grace of God, you will serve eight years as Governor of Kano state. Four plus Four is eight. Your first time is sure, your second term is secured.

“We want you to use the occasion of your birthday to rededicate your life to the upliftment of the downtrodden in the society and to transform Kano State into an enviable one”, Ajadi said.

