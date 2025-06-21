NNPC to name new spokesman as Soneye resigns

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) is expected to name a new spokesperson soon, following the resignation of the company’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer (CCCO), Olufemi Soneye.

In a statement made available to the press in Abuja on Saturday, Soneye thanked his former employer and colleagues for their support during his tenure as CCCO. He stated that his decision to step down was to enable him to devote more time to his family and attend to personal responsibilities that require his closer presence.

The statement read:

“Dear Esteemed Colleagues, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to you all for the unwavering support, professionalism, and genuine commitment you’ve shown in helping to shape and amplify the NNPC Ltd story over the past 20 months.

“Your role in building a vibrant and effective communications presence for our national energy company has been nothing short of invaluable.

“I wish to inform you that I have stepped aside from my role as Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPC Ltd. This decision will allow me to devote more time to my family and attend to personal responsibilities that now require my closer presence.

ALSO READ: ‘Era of diplomacy is over’, African leaders urged to rethink security architecture

“It has been a profound honour to serve both the Company and our country and to contribute in my own way to the ongoing transformation of NNPC Ltd. I am deeply grateful for the trust reposed in me, the opportunities granted, and the incredible professionals—both within and outside the organization—with whom I have worked.

“I remain a steadfast supporter and ambassador of NNPC Ltd wherever I go. I enjoin you, dear colleagues, to continue your robust, balanced, and constructive reportage in support of the Company’s noble mission and strategic role in Nigeria’s energy future.”

Soneye was appointed as NNPCL’s spokesman in October 2023, following a company-wide reorganisation that saw him replace Garba Muhammad.

When contacted by Tribune Online, Soneye confirmed the news, saying, “Yes, my bro! E ku weekend.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE