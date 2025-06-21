Fire guts cargo ship at ENL terminal, Apapa port

A cargo ship, CHANG Min, laden with cargoes which included CNG trucks, wooden products, tyres and other highly combustible products, on Saturday had some of her sections gutted by fire while anchored at the ENL Consortium Terminal in Apapa Port in Lagos.

In a statement released on Saturday by the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), the fire was however put out through a combined effort from fire officials from the LASEMA Response Team-Onipanu, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Fire Unit.

According to the LASEMA statement which was signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Authority, Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, the fire was observed at the point of unloading and the cause is yet to be ascertained at the time of filling in this report.

The LASEMA statement reads: “Following distress alerts at 1755hrs, the Lagos State Emergency Management (LASEMA), activated the State’s Emergency Response Plans from the Cobra Base in Onipanu.

“Upon arrival at the scene, a cargo ship CHANG MIN laden with cargo which included CNG trucks, wooden products, tyres and other highly combustible products was observed to have caught fire within section two of the cargo hold.

“Preliminary investigations conducted by Emergency responders at the scene revealed that the fire was observed at the point of unloading and the cause is yet to be ascertained at time of report.

“No life was lost and no injuries were sustained to anyone as all seafarers on board have been accounted for.

“The Cobra response team alongside all other responders at the scene undertook the following actions: Debrief from the Crew on board to give more information to Emergency Response Teams as to the instruction that the compartment be totally shut to eliminate oxygen supply, while initial dampening down was being conducted;

“A fire response plan was agreed upon by Emergency Responders on a method to combat the inferno in the safest possible way to eliminate secondary incidents and also ensure the safety of all fire fighters; ⁠Reopening of the cargo hold to enable fire teams engage the inferno; Location of fire and the ship floor plan..”

The LASEMA statement also added that the fire have been totally extinguished and recovery operation concluded.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE