‘NIRSAL Microfinance Bank verified ABP intervention loan disbursements stand at N51bn’

NIRSAL Microfinance Bank (NMFB) has said that the verified Anchors Borrowers Programme (ABP) intervention loan disbursements stand at N51 billion, not N215 billion.

The clarification was given in a formal rebuttal against misleading reports claiming the bank disbursed N215 billion in Anchors Borrowers Programme interventions.

It stated that the correct figure, as verified by the bank’s records and which the Bank has shared during public sessions, is N51 billion, a significant discrepancy that demands public correction.

According to the institution, recent media coverage erroneously inflated NMFB’s disbursement totals, potentially causing confusion among stakeholders.

“For the avoidance of doubt, our verified Anchors Borrowers Programme (ABP) intervention loan disbursements stand at N51 billion, not N215 billion. We urge the public and press to disregard the inaccurate reports,” the bank stated.

NMFB emphasized the importance of fact-checking in financial reporting, calling on journalists to confirm figures with the bank before publication.

The notice also addressed recurring confusion between NIRSAL Microfinance Bank and NIRSAL Plc, distinct entities with separate operations, and added, “Media professionals must exercise due diligence to avoid misleading the public,” the bank added.

It noted that the clarification aims to preserve transparency and trust in NMFB’s role in Nigeria’s financial intervention management programmes.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE