Rector, Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Oron, Commodore Emmanuel Duja Effedua, has said that NIMASA’S commitment to funding the academy played a major role in its transformation in the last six years.

Commodore Effedua stated this recently during an interactive session with the Senate Committee on Marine Transport with chief executive officers of agencies of government in the nation’s maritime sector.

According to Effedua, “Today, MAN Oron has the state-of-the-art equipment in training seafarers comparable to the best globally, and NIMASA’S commitment to funding the academy played a major role in the achievements recorded in the academy.”

Speaking earlier, chairman, Senate Committee on Marine Transport, Senator Wasiu Sanni Eshinlokun, had noted that the interactive session was to ensure that the legislature and the implementing organs of government are on the same page so that Nigerians can enjoy benefits accruable from the blue economy.

“With the determination and commitment of the Federal Government under the able leadership of President Bola Tinubu towards reviving the economy, I believe that better days are ahead and the current difficulty will surely come to pass. It is in this regard that the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy was created with the mandate of coordinating and supervising the activities and operations in the maritime sector. The creation of the ministry is borne out of the enormous opportunities that are in the marine and blue economy and the desire to fully harness them,” Eshinlokun said.

In his own presentation, the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh, described the country’s maritime sector as one of the fastest growing on the African continent.

The Senate Committee on Marine Transport is in Lagos as part of its oversight functions, to receive briefings from the parastatals under the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

They are; NIMASA, Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC); Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA); National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarders of Nigeria (CRFFN) and Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Oron.